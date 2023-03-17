Saturday Is Deadline To Request Vote By Mail Ballots For Century Special Election

Saturday, March 18 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Century special election.

Anyone who wishes to request a vote-by-mail ballot should visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click “Vote by Mail” or contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 595-3900.

Polls will be open at the Century Town Hall from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 28 for the special election for two town council seats.