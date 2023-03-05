Roy Hyatt Environmental Center Holds ‘Night of Nature’ (With Gallery)

March 5, 2023

The annual Roy Hyatt Environmental Century Night of Nature was held Friday night.

Visitors were able to meet owls with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, peer through telescopes into the beautiful night sky with the Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association, observe aquatic animals in their different aquatic habitats, learn about exotic creatures, visit with the resident reptiles in the Reptile Room, stroll through the butterfly house, and more.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment. The facility is owned and operated by the Escambia County School District.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 