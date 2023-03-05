Roy Hyatt Environmental Center Holds ‘Night of Nature’ (With Gallery)

The annual Roy Hyatt Environmental Century Night of Nature was held Friday night.

Visitors were able to meet owls with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, peer through telescopes into the beautiful night sky with the Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association, observe aquatic animals in their different aquatic habitats, learn about exotic creatures, visit with the resident reptiles in the Reptile Room, stroll through the butterfly house, and more.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment. The facility is owned and operated by the Escambia County School District.

