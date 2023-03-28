Public Comment Solicited On Solar Powered Bus Shelters, Sidewalks For Palafox

March 28, 2023

Escambia County has prioritized three projects to apply for available grant funding.

The projects are:

  • ECAT solar-powered bus shelters with ADA upgrades
  • Palafox Street sidewalks from Highway 29 to Nine Mile Road
  • Regional sidewalk and drainage projects:
    • Jackson Street sidewalks and drainage from 57th Avenue to New Warrington Road
    • “W” Street sidewalks from Airport Boulevard to Highway 29
    • Hollywood Avenue sidewalks and drainage from Massachusetts Avenue to Fairfield Drive

The grants are part of the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally Hometown Revitalization Program. Led by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Office of Long-Term Resiliency, the program is designed to support the recovery of economic activity in commercial areas of Hurricane Sally-impacted towns and cities by facilitating the return and recovery of businesses, jobs, and provision of goods and services to the community.

The public comment period on the projects is open through April 12. Send comments to allyrecoverygrant@myescambia.com.

