Pensacola Catholic Tops Northview; Pace Outscores Tate

Pensacola Catholic 9, Northview 4

Pensacola Catholic defeated Northview 9-4 Tuesday night.

Emma Gilmore went two and two thirds innings, giving up six runs on six hits and striking out five. Aubrey Stuckey entered the circle in relief for three and a third innings, giving up six hits and three runs while sitting down five.

Rylee Brooks led at the Plate for Northview, going 2-4. Gilmore, Keeli Knighten, Jamison Gilman, and Mary-Clayton Dawson each added a hit.

Pace 9, Tate 1

The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 9-1 Tuesday night in Pace.

Jordan Smith went six innings for the Lady Aggies, allowing 13 hits and nine runs while recording three strikeouts.

Lacy Wilson, Kara Wine and Charli Vinson each had a hit for Tate.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.