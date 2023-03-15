Patricia Anne McIlwain

Mrs. , age 85 of Century, Florida, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at a Milton Florida health care facility.

Mrs. McIlwain was born in Adams, Minnesota and moved to Century twenty-five years ago. During her working years she worked as a secretary in the Guidance Office of Bemidji High School in Bemidji, Minnesota and had also worked as an accounting clerk for a drug store. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed golf and doing crafts, including puzzles and coloring. She was an active attender of Century United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dave McIlwain of Century, FL; son, David (Shannon) Lawrence of Moorehead, MN; two daughters, Michelle (Todd) Waletzki of Plano, TX and Carolyn “Kiki” Carlson of Frisco, TX; two sisters, Margaret (Stanley) Liesnewski of Miami, Manitoba, Canada and Helen McGrath of St. Paul, MN; and seven grandchildren, Alex Carlson, Christopher Carlson, Garrett Waletzki, Nicole Waletzki, Brett Lawrence, Jade Lawrence, and Seth Lawrence; five great-grandchildren, and a large extended McIlwain family.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Century United Methodist Church with Rev. Janet Lee officiating.