Patricia Anne McIlwain

March 15, 2023

Mrs. , age 85 of Century, Florida, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at a Milton Florida health care facility.

Mrs. McIlwain was born in Adams, Minnesota and moved to Century twenty-five years ago. During her working years she worked as a secretary in the Guidance Office of Bemidji High School in Bemidji, Minnesota and had also worked as an accounting clerk for a drug store. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed golf and doing crafts, including puzzles and coloring. She was an active attender of Century United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dave McIlwain of Century, FL; son, David (Shannon) Lawrence of Moorehead, MN; two daughters, Michelle (Todd) Waletzki of Plano, TX and Carolyn “Kiki” Carlson of Frisco, TX; two sisters, Margaret (Stanley) Liesnewski of Miami, Manitoba, Canada and Helen McGrath of St. Paul, MN; and seven grandchildren, Alex Carlson, Christopher Carlson, Garrett Waletzki, Nicole Waletzki, Brett Lawrence, Jade Lawrence, and Seth Lawrence; five great-grandchildren, and a large extended McIlwain family.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Century United Methodist Church with Rev. Janet Lee officiating.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 