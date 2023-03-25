One Arrested For Arson After Fire At Nine Mile Self Storage Facility

An Escambia County man has been charged in connection with arson in connection with a fire at a Nine Mile Road self-storage facility.

Jacob Wayne Johnston, 44, was charged with second degree arson, burglary causing damage over $1,000, and criminal mischief with property damage over $1,000. He was released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

The fire happened Thursday morning at Prime Storage in the 1100 block of West Nine Mile Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke from the facility. The contents of two storage units were a total loss, and eight additional units suffered smoke-related damages.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives estimated damage at $50,000.

According to an arrest report, Johnston called dispatchers on Friday and said he wanted to speak with a deputy about the fire.

A deputy discovered Johnston was under investigation as an arson suspect, and that Johnston had made reference to “suicide by cop”. Investigators also found text messages from Johnston discussing the arson, according to an arrest report.

Johnston was caught on camera allegedly prying open a lock before taking several times, placing them in his truck and driving away about 15 minutes before the fire, the report states.

There were no injuries.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.