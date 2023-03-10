Northview Shuts Out Pensacola Christian 12-0 (With Gallery)

Three pitchers combined to throw a shutout Thursday night in Bratt as the Northview Chiefs beat the Pensacola Christian Academy Warriors 12-0 in five innings.

Jamarkus Jefferson earned the win in one and two-thirds innings, giving up one hit, no runs, one walk and striking out three. Tyler Shaw went for one and a third innings with no runs, not hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Kaden Odom was on the mound for two innings with no runs, no hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Josh Landis went 2-3, and Grayden Sheffield was 2-2 to lead the Chiefs at the plate. Odom, Jefferson, and Shaw added one hit each.

Odom had four stolen bases on the night.

Northview will head to Santa Rosa Beach Friday night to take on South Walton before sitting out spring break next week.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.