Northview Shuts Out Flomaton 10-0

Emma Gilmore pitched the Northview Chiefs to a 10-0 shutout of Flomaton in four innings Friday night.

Gilmore went all four innings, recording just one hit, no runs and no errors while striking out eight.

The Chiefs took and earl 3-0 lead when Brooks tripled on a 3-1 count.

Mary-Clayton Dawson, Makayla Golson and Aubrey Stuckey each went 2-2 at the plate. Gilmore, Chloe Ragsdale, Rylee Brooks and Kendall Alvare each tallied one hit for the Chiefs.

Jacie Himes had Flomaton’s only hit for the night. McKenna Pettis took the loss for the Canes on the mound, allowing 10 hits, 10 runs, committing nine errors and striking out one.

