Northview, Milton Students Selected For EREC Washington Youth Tour

Jaquez Moorer from Northview High School and Carli Carrillo from Milton High School have been named winners of the Escambia River Electric Cooperative 2023 Youth Tour to Washington contest.

The Washington Youth Tour is a program offered by electric cooperatives throughout the nation to high school juniors from their co-op membership. Participants receive an all expenses paid trip to the nation’s capital.

“Every year, the quality of the students competing for the youth tour remains impressive, and this year is no exception,” said Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC. “We are pleased that EREC takes an active role in providing opportunities for our youth and works with cooperatives across the country to send students to Washington for this tour.”

Moorer is a member of the Beta Club at Northview and is dual enrolled at Pensacola State College. He was a member of the state runner-up Northview Chiefs football team. Moorer was named as a 2022 Academic All Star by the Atmore Rotary Club and is recognized by his teachers was always willing to help other students who may be struggling. He plans to study marine biology.

Carrillo is a member of the Beta, National Honor Society, and National Society of High School Scholars. She is also a member of the Milton High band where she is the trumpet section leader as well as secretary of the Spanish club. Carrillo is also part of the first year teacher’s academy where she helps kids with reading and comprehension. Outside of school, Carrillo referees soccer games for kids under age 14. She plans to study biology and teaching.

“I’m excited for the unique opportunity to meet new people and see the history of my country,” Carrillo said. “I hope to be able to see the various war memorial sites and museums that Washington has to offer.”

“I am excited to be part of youth tour because of the opportunities and the life experience it will provide me,” Moorer said, adding that he is eager to visit sites including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.