Northview Drops Monday Night Game To West Florida (With Gallery)

West Florida 11, Northview 5

The Northview Chiefs took an early lead but couldn’t hang on Monday night as they lost to West Florida 11-5.

The Chiefs took a 2-0 lead on a Josh Landis double in the bottom of the first inning before West Florida tied it up in the top of the third. The Jaguars jumped ahead with five runs in the fifth.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Tyler Shaw went for six innings for Northview, giving up six hits and seven runs while striking out eight. Kayden Odom pitches two-thirds of the final inning, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out one. Landis tossed one-third of an inning, giving up two hits and four runs.

Landis was 4-4 at the plate for the Chiefs. Northview also had one hit each from Shaw, Luke Bridges, Rustin Pope, Jamarkus Jefferson, Wyatt Scruggs and Cason Burkett.

One Tuesday, the Chiefs will host the Washington Wildcats at 7:00.

Northview 8, West Florida 2 (JV)

Also Monday, the Northview Chiefs junior varsity team beat the West Florida High Jaguars JV team 8-2.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.