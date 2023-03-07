Northview Chiefs Shut Out Central 15-0 In Five

Three pitchers threw a combined shutout Monday night as Northview beat Central 15-0 in five innings.

Tyler Shaw went for two innings for Northview, allowing no hits, no runs, and no walks while striking out five. Jayden White pitched an inning, allowing two hits, no run, no errors and no strikeouts. Brodie Rhodes went for two, allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and striking out five.

Rhodes, Grayden Sheffield, Josh Landis, Jayden White, Tyler Shaw, Trent Knighten and Tyler Riggs each had one hit for the Chiefs.

Northview will host Pensacola Christian on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.