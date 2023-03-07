Northview Chiefs Shut Out Central 15-0 In Five

March 7, 2023

Three pitchers threw a combined shutout Monday night as Northview beat Central 15-0 in five innings.

Tyler Shaw went for two innings for Northview, allowing no hits, no runs, and no walks while striking out five. Jayden White pitched an inning, allowing two hits, no run, no errors and no strikeouts. Brodie Rhodes went for two, allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and striking out five.

Rhodes, Grayden Sheffield, Josh Landis, Jayden White, Tyler Shaw, Trent Knighten and Tyler Riggs each had one hit for the Chiefs.

Northview will host Pensacola Christian on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 