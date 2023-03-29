Northview Boys, Girls Win Track Meet (With Gallery)

Northview High School’s boys and girls track teams finished first at a recent track and field meet, the first held at the school in Bratt in about a decade.

Northview had not hosted a meet in years due to the poor condition of the track, but it was recently resurfaced.

Team results and scores are below:

BOYS

Northview – 157 Flomaton – 152.5 Jay – 151 J.U. Blacksher – 85 LEAD Academy – 71.5 Central (Milton) – 13

GIRLS

Northview – 182 Jay – 140 J.U. Blacksher — 98 LEAD Academy – 91 Flomaton – 30

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.