Northview Boys, Girls Win Track Meet (With Gallery)
March 29, 2023
Northview High School’s boys and girls track teams finished first at a recent track and field meet, the first held at the school in Bratt in about a decade.
Northview had not hosted a meet in years due to the poor condition of the track, but it was recently resurfaced.
Team results and scores are below:
BOYS
- Northview – 157
- Flomaton – 152.5
- Jay – 151
- J.U. Blacksher – 85
- LEAD Academy – 71.5
- Central (Milton) – 13
GIRLS
- Northview – 182
- Jay – 140
- J.U. Blacksher — 98
- LEAD Academy – 91
- Flomaton – 30
