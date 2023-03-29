Northview Boys, Girls Win Track Meet (With Gallery)

March 29, 2023

Northview High School’s boys and girls track teams finished first at a recent track and field meet, the first held at the school in Bratt in about a decade.

Northview had not hosted a meet in years due to the poor condition of the track, but it was recently resurfaced.

Team results and scores are below:

BOYS

  1. Northview – 157
  2. Flomaton – 152.5
  3. Jay – 151
  4. J.U. Blacksher – 85
  5. LEAD Academy – 71.5
  6. Central (Milton) – 13

GIRLS

  1. Northview – 182
  2. Jay – 140
  3. J.U. Blacksher — 98
  4. LEAD Academy – 91
  5. Flomaton – 30

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

