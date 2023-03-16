NAS Pensacola Will Open To The Public For One Weekend Only

March 16, 2023

NAS Pensacola will open to the public for one weekend, March 25-26 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Public access to NAS Pensacola March 25 and 26 will be available from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway. All guests 18 and older must have a valid state or federal picture ID such as driver’s license or passport. Access will be available depending on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse.

Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

While on the installation, the public will be able to visit the Pensacola Lighthouse, Fort Barrancas and the museum. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available to anyone with family interred at the cemetery through the Visitor Control Center at the Main Gate.

The following restrictions will apply:

  • No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include concealed weapon permit holders)
  • No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)
  • No alcoholic beverages allowed
  • No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)
  • Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access
  • All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches and background checks

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 