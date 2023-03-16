NAS Pensacola Will Open To The Public For One Weekend Only

NAS Pensacola will open to the public for one weekend, March 25-26 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Public access to NAS Pensacola March 25 and 26 will be available from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway. All guests 18 and older must have a valid state or federal picture ID such as driver’s license or passport. Access will be available depending on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse.

Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

While on the installation, the public will be able to visit the Pensacola Lighthouse, Fort Barrancas and the museum. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available to anyone with family interred at the cemetery through the Visitor Control Center at the Main Gate.

The following restrictions will apply: