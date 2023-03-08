Molino Man Accused Of Battery Of His Pregnant Ex-girlfriend

A Molino man is charged with the alleged battery of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Danny Kristopher Gay, 25, was charged with felony aggravated battery against a pregnant victim.

According to an arrest report, Gay and the victim are separated but still residing together in the Barth area. During an argument, Gay allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair and threw her to the ground and pushed her into kitchen cabinets.

As deputies were speaking with the victim, Gay called her, but he refused a deputy’s request to return to the scene, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is four to five months pregnant, according to the report.