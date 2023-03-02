Manager, Customer Charged After Shots Fired Disturbance At Century Mexican Restaurant





The manager of a Century Mexican restaurant and a customer are facing charges following in incident an which a juvenile employee allegedly fired a gun.

Manager Salvador Sotelo-Nunez (pictured left), age 48 of Flomaton, was charged with furnishing a weapon to a minor under age 18, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and battery. Customer Brent Allen Johnson (pictured right), 21, was charged with felony criminal mischief with damage over $1,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call January 19 at Vallarta’s Restaurant at 9010 North Century Boulevard.

According to an arrest report, Johnson and a female were asked to leave because the restaurant was closing. Sotelo-Nuneztold deputies that Johnson paid his bill and became angry on the way out, lunging toward him in an aggressive manner. He said a scuffle followed at the door when Johnson repeatedly pulled on the door in an attempt to open it and regain entry to the restaurant, the report states.

Sotelo-Nunez told deputies that “Johnson forcefully pulled the door open against his attempts to hold it closed, he punched Johnson in the face”. Sotelo-Nunez said he and Johnson began to fight outside the business, at which time Johnson went to his truck and returned with a firearm, the report continues.

Sotelo-Nunez went to his office to retrieve his .380 handgun, and a juvenile employee told Sotelo-Nunez to give him the handgun, ECSO said. The juvenile employee then allegedly fired the gun out the door of the restaurant. He later told deputies he fired three shots — two rounds fired into the air as warning shots and one at the rear wheel of Johnson’s truck as he was leaving the restaurant parking lot. Three shell casings were recovered by investigators.

Sotelo-Nunez claimed damage to the door was caused by Johnson punching it, deputies said, and Sotelo-Nunez stated he wished to file charges.

Johnson told deputies that after Sotelo-Nunez forced them to leave, Sotelo-Nunez stepped outside and punched him in the face. He told deputies that he punched and kicked the door because he was angry after being punched in the face, the report states. He told deputies that he never pointed the gun at anyone and kept it is his waistband.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video showed Johnson exiting the restaurant at 10:14 p.m., and Sotelo-Nunez following and pushing him in the back and out the door. Sotelo-Nunez then pushed him again, prompting a physical altercation between the two. The video continues to show Sotelo-Nunez retrieve the weapon and give it to the juvenile employee who unlocked the door, went outside and fired a round over North Century Boulevard. The juvenile returned the gun to its holster and placed it inside on the bar.

A second video, the ECSO said, showed the parking lot with Johnson and Sotelo-Nunez in a physical altercation, and it showed Johnson punching the door. It shows Johnson retrieve a firearm from his truck but never point it at anyone, keeping it pointed at the ground. Deputies said the video showed the juvenile employee fired across North Century Boulevard and at Johnson’s truck twice. The employee then exited the restaurant into the parking lot, still pointing the gun at the pickup as it drove northbound on Century Boulevard, according to the arrest report.

It was not immediately clear if the juvenile was charged in the incident.