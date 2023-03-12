Man Stabbed At Wedding Reception In Molino, ECSO Says

March 12, 2023

A man was stabbed at a wedding reception in Molino Saturday night.

The man in his 60s was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital after the incident about 8:20 p.m. at a private event venue in the 4300 block of Crabtree Church Road.

“An argument started outside the venue and during the dispute one male victim was stabbed on their side,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis told NorthEscambia.com.

At last report, the ECSO was still investigating and had not made an arrest. There were no other injuries reported.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 