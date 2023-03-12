Man Stabbed At Wedding Reception In Molino, ECSO Says

A man was stabbed at a wedding reception in Molino Saturday night.

The man in his 60s was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital after the incident about 8:20 p.m. at a private event venue in the 4300 block of Crabtree Church Road.

“An argument started outside the venue and during the dispute one male victim was stabbed on their side,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis told NorthEscambia.com.

At last report, the ECSO was still investigating and had not made an arrest. There were no other injuries reported.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.