Man Gets Life In Prison For Chemstrand Road Home Invasion, Rape, Kidnapping

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for Chemstrand Road home invasion robbery that led to the kidnapping and rape of the victim.

Billy Ray Smith, Jr., was convicted of burglary of a dwelling with a battery, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, petit theft, and battery.

On August 19, 2021, Smith entered the victim’s home on Chemstrand Road while she was asleep on the couch, according to prosecutors. He put a gun to her head, threatened her, demanded money, and ransacked her home.

He then put the victim in the trunk of her car and drove to a vacant lot, where he raped her at knifepoint. He then used the victim’s debit card and withdrew money from an ATM in the area, and then stole the victim’s car, and ultimately left the victim duct taped to a chair in her bathroom.

Smith was seen on surveillance video driving the victim’s car, using her debit card, and hiding her property behind a dumpster. Fingerprint evidence linking him was also located.