Man Dies In Industrial Plant Cement Mixer Accident In Cantonment

A man died in an industrial accident in Cantonment Wednesday afternoon.

The man was reportedly working inside or fell inside an industrial plant cement mixing machine when it was turned on at a plant on Highway 95A north of Quintette Road about 4:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, one person was entangled in a cement mixer, prompting extrication to free the patient. However, the patient passed away during the rescue effort,” Escambia County Public Safety spokesperson Davis Wood said.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident at Foley Products, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO investigation is continuing.

Pictured: First responders arrive at the scene of an industrial fatality Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.