Man Dies In Industrial Plant Cement Mixer Accident In Cantonment

March 15, 2023

A man died in an industrial accident in Cantonment Wednesday afternoon.

The man was reportedly working inside or fell inside an industrial plant cement mixing machine when it was turned on at a plant on Highway 95A north of Quintette Road about 4:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, one person was entangled in a cement mixer, prompting extrication to free the patient. However, the patient passed away during the rescue effort,” Escambia County Public Safety spokesperson Davis Wood said.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident at Foley Products, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO investigation is continuing.

Pictured: First responders arrive at the scene of an industrial fatality Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 