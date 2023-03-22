Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter Of 19-Year Old Pensacola Christian College Student

March 22, 2023

A 59-year old Pensacola man has been charged with striking and killing a 19-year old Pensacola Christian College student Tuesday afternoon.

Oscar Daniel Martin was charged with DUI manslaughter and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

About 3:40 Tuesday afternoon, a pickup truck driven by Martin was eastbound when it “drifted” onto the Airport Boulevard sidewalk west of Memory Lane, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The pickup truck collided with a Pensacola Christian College student who was  cleaning up around a college facility, troopers said.

The 19-year old was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Comments

One Response to “Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter Of 19-Year Old Pensacola Christian College Student”

  1. mnon on March 22nd, 2023 1:49 am

    So sad, prayers to the family of the college student.

    Keep the drunk in prison please,





