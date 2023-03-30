Man Charged With Causing Highway 97 Wreck, Robbing Victim Of $8,000 In Casino Winnings

An Escambia County man has been charged with allegedly causing a wreck and then robbing a victim at gunpoint on Highway 97 in Davisville in December.

Edward Jerome Butler, Jr., 45, was booked into the Escambia County Jail this week on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault on a person over age 65, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, battery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The victim left the casino in Atmore and traveled south into Florida. On Highway 97 near the Piggly Wiggly in Davisville, Butler deliberately rear-ended the victim’s vehicle, causing just minor damage, according to an arrest report. The victim stopped on the side of the road. Butler then approached the vehicle wearing a red hoodie and red shoes, opened the passenger door, pointed a gun at the victim, and told him to give him the money or he would shoot him, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim attempted to draw his personal firearm to defend himself, but deputies said Butler took the victim’s gun away. Butler then forcefully grabbed the victim’s leg and pulled at his boot, which is where he was hiding his winnings from the Wind Creek Casino. Deputies said Butler took about $8,000 from the boot before fleeing with another unknown suspect in their vehicle.

About an hour later, Butler was seen entering a convenience store on Chemstrand Road in Pensacola and withdrawing $600 in three separate transactions from an ATM, the report states, along with $64 from another one of the victim’s other cards. Surveillance video showed the person withdrawing the money to be wearing a red hoodie.

The vehicle that left the convenience store was located in early January, and an ATM receipt was located inside that matched the victim’s account and the amount withdrawn, plus a $3 transaction fee. The owner of the vehicle said he picked up Butler, who paid him $20 for transportation.

Butler was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on March 17 and extradited to Escambia County where he remained in jail Thursday morning with bond set at $117,500.