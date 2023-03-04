Judge Denies Stand Your Ground Defense In Cantonment Gas Station Murder

A judge has tossed the stand your ground argument by an Escambia County man accused of a shooting death at a Cantonment convenience store in 2022.

Charles Tyree Moore was charged with second degree murder for the shooting death of 35-year old Durrell Dupree Palmer at the Circle K on Highway 29 at West Roberts Road in May 2022 in an argument over the victim’s wife.

Moore’s attorney claimed it was a stand your ground case, but Judge John Simon did not agree. Moore remains free on a $150,000 bond with trial set for June.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said following the shooting that there had been “interaction” between the individuals going back two years. He said they had an argument over Palmer’s wife about two weeks prior, but she was not involved in the incident.

“During a conversation that they had actually at the Circle K ended up escalating and ended up in gunfire,” Simmons said.

Both men were at the Circle K at Highway 29 and West Roberts Road when Moore pulled a handgun and fired four or five shots at Palmer, according to the sheriff. The incident occurred outside the store near the gas pumps at the southern end of the parking lot.

Moore fled the scene, but called the ECSO and told them that he would be stopping and placing the gun in the glovebox of his vehicle. Deputies took him into custody within minutes on Palafox Street at Nine Mile Road.

The sheriff said Moore had no criminal history and held a concealed weapons permit.

Pictured above and below: A man was shot and killed at the Circle K at the corner of Highway 29 and West Roberts Road about 7:30 Monday morning. Pictured first below: The suspect was taken into custody minutes later on Palafox Street at Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.