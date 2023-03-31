Infant Mason Floyd Lee Rowland

Infant Mason Floyd Lee Rowland, precious baby boy of Christopher M. and Eva Currie Rowland passed away on March 25, 2023 in Pensacola, FL surrounded by his loving parents. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents: Floyd and Alice Currie, Carolyn Rowland, and Earl Ray Simmons.

Mason is survived by his parents, Christopher and Eva Rowland; his grandparents, Fritz (Kathy) Currie and Bunkie (Gary) Murph; his great grandparents: Ellis and Billie Mason, Haywood and Shelly Rowland, and Hazel Simmons; his big brother, Jay Braxton Rowland; his uncle and aunt, Ankoo (Deonna) Currie; his cousin, Maggie Currie; his special uncle and aunt, Chris and Tristen Moore and cousin, Gunner Moore.

Private graveside services will be held in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tad McMullen officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL.