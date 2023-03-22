Impact 100 Announces Nearly $1.2 Million In Grants To Be Available

March 22, 2023

Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area has announced 1,192 members for 2023. In October, the women’s philanthropic organization will award a total of $1,192,000 as 11 project grants of $108,364 each to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“What a joy it is to live in a wonderful, giving community! The spirit of philanthropy is alive and well among us as demonstrated by the 1,192 women who have chosen to be a part of Impact 100. Through our collective giving, we have contributed over $16 Million to the Pensacola Bay Area. Together, we can make a bigger difference,” said Kristin Longley, president of Impact 100 “The women of Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area continue to help our nonprofit organizations launch truly transformative projects that benefit thousands of people, young and old, in our communities.”

