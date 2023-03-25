Iconic WWII Aircraft Open For Tours, Rides At The Pensacola Airport

The distinctive rumble of radial engines from one of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, will be heard in the skies over Pensacola this weekend as she is visiting Pensacola International Airport as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force. The bomber is joined by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and a RC-45J Expeditor.

The AirPower History Tour brings the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to airports across North America each year. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-24 cockpit when the aircraft is not flying.

The aircraft are staged at the Pensacola Aviation Center FBO ramp located at Pensacola International Airport, 4145 Jerry L. Maygarden Road.

The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides all four days. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-24 will be available Saturday and Sunday when the aircraft is done flying.

To book a ride, visit at AirPowerTour.org. (Ride prices range from $359 to $675 per person depending on aircraft and the length of flight and include ramp access.)

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.