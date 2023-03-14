Hose M. Creamer

Hose M. Creamer, age 95, of Century, FL passed away on March 5, 2023 in Jay, FL. He was born on March 5, 1928 to Thomas and Lena Godwin Creamer. He lived his life being a farmer. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Georgia Ann Walker and his nephew, Earnest Earl Creamer, Sr.

His is survived by his brother, Marvin Marshell “Doodle” Creamer; his great niece, Jennifer Wilson and his nephews: Junior Creamer, Jeffery Creamer and Joseph Creamer.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bowman Cemetery with Bro. Tim Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman Cemetery in Wawbeek, AL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.