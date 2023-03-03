Harold O’Neal Holder

Harold O’Neal Holder was born May 11, 1937 to Lee and Stella Holder in Uriah, Alabama. Harold passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023 with family by his side. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lee Jr. and AJ, and sister, Doris Barnes. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Smelley Holder, his daughter, Benita Holder King, grandsons, Chad Willamson and Bobby King, and great-grandson, Carter Polanco.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Deborah Andrews, Teresa (Ronnie) Williamson and Belinda (David) Perry. His grandchildren, Melissa (Mike) Renacker, Tim (Heidi) Andrews, Joni (Andrew) Wills, Marissa (Lewis) Garvin, Austin Perry, and Moriah Williamson. Great-grandchildren Nick, Drew, Harper, Layla, Claire, Benji, McKinley, Hudson, Nolan, and Kaden. Sister, Jeanette Brannon, brother, Charles (Norann) Holder, dear cousins, Helen McKenzie and Jim Holder, brother-in-law, Emmette (Lorna) Smelley, and many extended family members.

Harold was a believer in Jesus and faithful follower of his Lord. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Molino for many years. He joined the Marines in 1955 after graduating from JU Blackshear High School in Uriah. After 3 years of active service, he transferred to the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1962. Harold was employed by Armstrong World Industries as a Board Mill supervisor and retired early as he and his wife were the owners and operators of Crossroads/Hammer’s Trolling Motors until 2018. After they closed, he missed the hours of drinking coffee and comparing who had the most rain with all of his wonderful friends at the store. Harold was an avid fisherman who loved to leisurely fish for bream and compete in bass tournaments. If you were invited to a fish fry at their store, you were privileged to enjoy the camaraderie where you might have heard one or many of his stories about growing up the son of a farmer, playing high school football, dancing the jitterbug as a young man, or one of his fishing stories. If you are family, you probably heard him called Sonny Boy by his Mama, and

Son by his 6 double-first cousins that were more like siblings. If you were a friend you probably called him Hammer which meant you knew him well. Harold loved his family immensely and we knew it.

Harold’s family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff of The Residence Covenant Care and Covenant Hospice for providing excellent care in his last weeks as he fought a brave battle with bile duct and liver cancer.

A memorial service to remember Harold will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Highland Baptist Church in Molino, Florida. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m.. Rev. Brian Calhoun and Rev. Josh Helton will be officiating.