George Stone Technical College Top 10 In State Industry Certifications

March 27, 2023

George Stone Technical College ninth in Florida for industry certifications earned by students, according to the school district.

GSTC students earned 330 industry-recognized certifications across a multitude of industries and disciplines. The certifications ranked GSTC and the Escambia County Public Schools ninth out of 67 counties for the most certifications earned among technical colleges and centers throughout the state of Florida.

“I’m extremely proud of the accomplishments of our students and the efforts of our teachers. These certifications are a result of their hard work and commitment to their craft,” said GSTC Principal TJ Rollins.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 