FWC Testing Deer Found In North Escambia For Chronic Wasting Disease

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is testing a deer found in North Escambia for the possibility of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD has never been found in Florida.

The deer was discovered last week by a local resident along North Pineville Road near Tullis Road, in extreme northwestern Escambia County, Florida. The deer showed signs of extreme weight loss and was approachable.

FWC officers responded and retrieved the deer.

“Testing deer for CWD is critical to monitoring the threat of this contagious, fatal deer disease from spreading into or throughout Florida. The only reliable method for diagnosing CWD is by testing brain stem tissue or lymph nodes from dead animals,” Melissa Smith, FWC Northwest Region public information director, told NorthEscambia.com on Monday. “The deer was humanely killed for CWD testing.”

Initial testing for chronic wasting disease can take several weeks to receive results. Time is also needed to collect the samples and prepare them for testing at a laboratory in Florida,” she said.

The deer is not an immediate cause for alarm — about 150 deer that appear sick are examined by FWC across Florida each year.

“Finding a deer that appears sick isn’t uncommon, as there are multiple causes of deer mortality in Florida,” Smith said, stressing that CWD has not yet been found in Florida. FWC has performed surveillance on nearly 17,000 white-tailed deer for CWD since 2002.

The FWC educates hunters, landowners and the public about CWD and asks that anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes call the toll-free CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) to report the location of the animal.

Chronic wasting disease or CWD is a contagious disease of the brain and central nervous system that is always fatal to deer.

Currently, there is no scientific evidence that CWD can be transmitted to humans under natural conditions. However, the CDc does not recommend consuming meat from animals that test positive for CWD or from any sick animal.

Signs of the disease usually appear 1.5 to 3 years after initial exposure so deer can be infected and infectious to others, but look normal. Typically, CWD is characterized by extreme weight loss and abnormal behaviors such as listlessness, lowering of the head, inattentiveness toward people, walking in circles, staggering, and standing with a wide stance. Death usually occurs within four months of the onset of clinical signs, although some animals may survive for up to a year. CWD is always fatal once a deer is infected.

CWD has been found in captive and/or free-ranging members of the deer family in 30 states, including Alabama.

Pictured: This deer, found along Pineville Road in North Escambia, was retrieved by FWC and is being tested for chronic wasting disease. Exclusive photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.