FWC Charges Escambia Man With Multiple Deer Poaching Related Offenses

An Escambia County man was charged with poaching related offenses by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Connor Ross Bronkhorst, 20, was charged five counts of unlawful take or killing of doe deer, fawn, or antlerless deer (less than 5 inches during the open season); two counts of statewide annual bag five deer, of which no more than two may be antlerless deer; possession limit, four daily bag as follows provided no person shall take more than two deer per day; and willful wanton waste of wildlife.

FWC said Bronkhorst admitted that he had shot four antlerless deer at night in the Blackwater State Forest.

An FWC officer located the meat from the four recently poached deer in coolers at his residence and part of a fifth antlerless deer the suspect admitted shooting at night earlier in the week. The gun used in the crime, the deer meat and the deer heads were seized and placed into evidence.