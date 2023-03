Flomaton PD Welcome K-9 Kain, A Month After Their Previous K-9 Died

The Flomaton Police Department is welcoming a new K-9, about a month after their previous K-9 passed away.

K-9 Kain is an 18-month old German shepherd trained by Central Alabama Police K9 in Clanton, Alabama.

Kain is National Narcotic Detector Dog Association certified and will be partnered with Cpl. Charles Land.

Flomaton Police K-9 Boo passed away February 3 after suffering sudden health complications