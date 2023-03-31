Forest Tour Near Walnut Hill Focuses On Preparing For Natural Disasters

The Florida Forest Service, in partnership with the Florida Land Stewardship Program, recently held a workshop for hurricane preparation and recovery of forested lands.

The program was on the Chris Jones property on Highway 97A in McDavid.

Topics included selecting the right tree species and planting stock, improving the stand to enhance forest health and wildlife habitat, preparing for and recovering from hurricanes and other natural disasters as well as information on the sources of technical and financial assistance available to landowners.

