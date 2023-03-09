Food Distributions Friday In Walnut Hill, Saturday In Gonzalez

There will be food distributions on Friday and Saturday in North Escambia.

Walnut Hill, Friday March 10

There will be a Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution for the Walnut Hill community on Friday, March 10.

The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Bradberry Park at 4760 Highway 99A, just behind Ernest Ward Middle School.

Gonzalez, Saturday March 11

A food distribution will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 11 and continue while supplies last at the Gonzalez United Methodist church. Vehicles can begin lining up at 7:30 a.m., and organizers say there will be enough food for at least 300 families. The distribution is made possible by Farm Share, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Commissioner Steven Barry, Congressman Matt Gaetz, Kevin Stephens with ECUA District 5, International Paper, the Marine Corps League, Gonzalez United Methodist Church, Aaron Erskine, Thompson Trucking, and other community partners.

Pictured: A previous Justified Incarcerated Ministries food giveaway in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.