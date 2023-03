First Baptist Bratt Holding Spring Fling On Saturday

The First Baptist Church of Bratt will host a community Spring Fling this Saturday.

The free eventĀ from 1-3 p.m. will include games, food, popcorn, snowcones, a bounce house and more.

The First Baptist Church of Bratt is located at 4570 West Highway 4 in Bratt, just west of Northview High School.