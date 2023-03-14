FCA Presents Spirit Of Champions Awards For Cheerleading, Dance

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes “Spirit of Champions” awards for cheerleading and dance were presented recently. The winners were:.

Cheerleading

Central — Brooklyn Martin

East Hill — Abby Seelman

Escambia — Leah Smith

Gulf Breeze — Eleanor Caldwell

Jay — Briana Dunsford

Northview — Maggie Godwin

Pensacola High — Jakheria Kelser

Pensacola Catholic — Anna Petro

Tate — Paige McKinney

Washington — Laila Rose

West Florida Tech — Envy Hunter

Dance