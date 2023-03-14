FCA Presents Spirit Of Champions Awards For Cheerleading, Dance

March 14, 2023

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes “Spirit of Champions” awards for cheerleading and dance were presented recently. The winners were:.

Cheerleading

  • Central — Brooklyn Martin
  • East Hill — Abby Seelman
  • Escambia — Leah Smith
  • Gulf Breeze — Eleanor Caldwell
  • Jay — Briana Dunsford
  • Northview — Maggie Godwin
  • Pensacola High — Jakheria Kelser
  • Pensacola Catholic — Anna Petro
  • Tate — Paige McKinney
  • Washington — Laila Rose
  • West Florida Tech — Envy Hunter

Dance

  • Gulf Breeze — Priscilla Haradon

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 