FCA Presents Spirit Of Champions Awards For Cheerleading, Dance
March 14, 2023
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes “Spirit of Champions” awards for cheerleading and dance were presented recently. The winners were:.
Cheerleading
- Central — Brooklyn Martin
- East Hill — Abby Seelman
- Escambia — Leah Smith
- Gulf Breeze — Eleanor Caldwell
- Jay — Briana Dunsford
- Northview — Maggie Godwin
- Pensacola High — Jakheria Kelser
- Pensacola Catholic — Anna Petro
- Tate — Paige McKinney
- Washington — Laila Rose
- West Florida Tech — Envy Hunter
Dance
- Gulf Breeze — Priscilla Haradon
