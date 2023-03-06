Escambia To Consider OLF-8 Proposals In April. Right Now, $38 Million Is Top Offer.

Escambia County is set to consider offers for OLF-8 at an April 6 public meeting.

There are two offerson the table now for the 540 acre county-owned property on Nine Mile Road.

Breland Companies of Huntsville, Alabama, had made a $35 million cash offer for the property. Breland, according to the company, is a nearly 50-year old real estate development firm that has developed over 500 residential communities with over 30,000 units, plus multi-family, office and retail developments. Those developments have been anchored by companies that include BJ’s Wholesale, Starbucks, Chipotle, Outback, Deluth Trading, and others.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton made a $33 million proposal, but then upped it to $38 million after Breland’s offer.

A third company has expressed interest in submitting a proposal but at last report had not.

It is expected that Breland and D.R. Horton will make their proposals before the Escambia County Commission on April 6.

A master design plan approved by the commission is in place for the property with a combination of commerce, residential and amenities.

Breland said in their proposal that they would follow the master plan while D.R. Horton said they would write a master plan of their own.

The commission has formally acknowledged receipt of the offers and directed the county administrator and attorney and have non-exclusive negotiations with both parties and any other company that makes an offer.