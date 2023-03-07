Escambia Team Wins Florida 4-H Food Challenge

March 7, 2023

Two Escambia County 4-H teams placed first in the inaugural Florida 4-H Food Challenge held at the Florida State Fair in Tampa.

The Flaming Clovers (pictured below) from Escambia County placed first in the intermediate age division (age 11-13).

In the senior division (ages 14-18), Oh Crepe and the Spice Girls (Pictured above) placed first. They will represent Florida at the National 4-H Food Challenge in Texas that will take place in the fall.

The Florida 4-H Food Challenge provides an opportunity for 4-H’ers to work in teams of three or four youth to create a dish using a predetermined set of ingredients and cooking utensil/equipment. Each team has 40 minutes to plan and prepare a randomly assigned dish (appetizer, side dish, main dish, or dessert) using a “mystery” ingredient while being judged on their food safety skills, teamwork, and ability to manage time and resources. Then youth present their finished dish, deliver a five-minute presentation, and answer questions about their dish from a panel of judges.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 