Escambia Team Wins Florida 4-H Food Challenge

Two Escambia County 4-H teams placed first in the inaugural Florida 4-H Food Challenge held at the Florida State Fair in Tampa.

The Flaming Clovers (pictured below) from Escambia County placed first in the intermediate age division (age 11-13).

In the senior division (ages 14-18), Oh Crepe and the Spice Girls (Pictured above) placed first. They will represent Florida at the National 4-H Food Challenge in Texas that will take place in the fall.

The Florida 4-H Food Challenge provides an opportunity for 4-H’ers to work in teams of three or four youth to create a dish using a predetermined set of ingredients and cooking utensil/equipment. Each team has 40 minutes to plan and prepare a randomly assigned dish (appetizer, side dish, main dish, or dessert) using a “mystery” ingredient while being judged on their food safety skills, teamwork, and ability to manage time and resources. Then youth present their finished dish, deliver a five-minute presentation, and answer questions about their dish from a panel of judges.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.