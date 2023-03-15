Escambia Schools Look To Hire More Armed Security Officers

The Escambia County School District is looking to hire more campus security officers for the next school year in advance of a July class.

“Campus Security Officers are ECPS employees trained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office whose sole mission is to protect students and staff in our public schools across Escambia County,” said Protection Services Director Kyle Kinser. “All personnel are put through rigorous screening.”

Ideal candidates should have prior law enforcement and/or military experience and must have a passion for working with children, according to the district.

Successful applicants will go through an extensive paid training curriculum with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Selected candidates begin with a starting salary of $33,309 for 10 months of employment. Once the training process has been completed, candidates are eligible for a variety of benefits.