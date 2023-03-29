Escambia Property Taxes Become Delinquent On April 1

March 29, 2023

Unpaid real estate and tangible property taxes become delinquent April 1 in Escambia County, according to Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

Penalties of three percent for real estate taxes and one and one-half percent for tangible taxes will be assessed. Over $27.3 million remains unpaid, representing approximately eight percent of the tax roll. To avoid the penalty, payment must be made by April 1.

Payment options include:

  • online by midnight, March 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;
  • mailed with a March postmark;
  • left by midnight, March 31 in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations; or
  • by phone at (850) 438-6500, ext. 3252 by close of business March 31.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 