Escambia Property Taxes Become Delinquent On April 1

Unpaid real estate and tangible property taxes become delinquent April 1 in Escambia County, according to Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

Penalties of three percent for real estate taxes and one and one-half percent for tangible taxes will be assessed. Over $27.3 million remains unpaid, representing approximately eight percent of the tax roll. To avoid the penalty, payment must be made by April 1.

Payment options include: