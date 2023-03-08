Escambia Man Sentenced To Life For 2020 Murder

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder.

Stefan Phillip Gislason, 31, was sentenced to life by Judge John Simon for the April 20, 2020, murder of 32-year old Dillon Shanks.

Shanks was shot at Gislason’s home on Durango Drive in Pensacola. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck and head laying on top of a pile of clothing he had been carrying. He was only a few feet from an exterior door.

The shooting happened as Gislason escorted Shanks out of his house at gunpoint during a drunken argument. Initially, Gislason told detectives that Shanks shot himself. When confronted with the location of the injury, he claimed self-defense.