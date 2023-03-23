Ernest Ward Middle National Junior Honor Society Inducts New Members

New members were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society during a candlelight ceremony at Ernest Ward Middle School.

The NJHS is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding middle school students. More than just an honor roll, NJHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.