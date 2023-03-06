EREC Crews Head To Kentucky To Assist With Power Restoration Follow Big Storms

March 6, 2023

Crews from Escambia River Electric Cooperative departed early Sunday morning to help Farmers RCCC in Kentucky restore power.

Storms with near hurricane force winds moved through Kentucky on Friday, leaving 16,000 Farmers customers without power in Glasgow and other communities east and northeast of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

By Sunday, about 10,000 customers had been restored, according to Farmers.

Pictured: (L-R) EREC’s Ken Blair, Christian Kent, Jacob Polk, Tyler Prescott and Kyle Strickling depart early Sunday morning for Kentucky. Kevin Macht (not pictured) also traveled to assist. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

