ECSO Accepting Applications For Next Sheriff’s Blazer Academy

March 14, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will begin hosting the next Sheriff’s Blazer Academy in May.

The Sheriff’s Blazer Academy will immerse young men ages 13-15 in an environment that will provide mentoring and instruction on many topics such as courtesy, responsibility, empowerment, and respect. Each two-hour session will include roleplaying scenarios designed to develop the interpersonal skills and confidence building necessary for them to become the leaders of tomorrow.

The Academy will provide dinner each night, transportation if needed, dress attire fitted to each student and a graduation ceremony.

The Sheriff’s Blazer Academy will accept 25 students per session, and completed applications should be sent to Delarian Wiggins at dcwiggins@escambiaso.com.

The Sheriff’s Office previously held an academy for young women.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 