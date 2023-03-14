ECSO Accepting Applications For Next Sheriff’s Blazer Academy

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will begin hosting the next Sheriff’s Blazer Academy in May.

The Sheriff’s Blazer Academy will immerse young men ages 13-15 in an environment that will provide mentoring and instruction on many topics such as courtesy, responsibility, empowerment, and respect. Each two-hour session will include roleplaying scenarios designed to develop the interpersonal skills and confidence building necessary for them to become the leaders of tomorrow.

The Academy will provide dinner each night, transportation if needed, dress attire fitted to each student and a graduation ceremony.

The Sheriff’s Blazer Academy will accept 25 students per session, and completed applications should be sent to Delarian Wiggins at dcwiggins@escambiaso.com.

The Sheriff’s Office previously held an academy for young women.