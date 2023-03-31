Easter Egg Hunts Planned For This Weekend

March 31, 2023

Several Easter egg hunts are scheduled for this weekend:

A community wide Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Travis Nelson Park on Highway 4, just west of the Northview High School.

The annual Beulah Chapel Easter Egg Celebration will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2311 Highway 4A with over 1,000 candy and toy filled eggs. There will also be hot dogs, chips, drinks, sack races, egg spoon races, wheelbarrow races, a water balloon toss and more. The egg hunt is for all ages, including adults.

Oak Grove Baptist Church at 2600 North Highway 99 will hold a “Resurrection Egg Drop” at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event will include the egg drop, free food, Easter baskets, popcorn, snowcones and more.

