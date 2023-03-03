Cody Weston Rounsavall

Infant Cody Weston Rounsavall, age 2, , passed away on Monaday, February 27, 2023 in Atmore, Alabama. He always enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. He always liked to do whatever “Big Brother” was doing, and he loved his Pawpaw.

Preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Leon (Betty) Tolin, great paternal grandmother, Regina Rounsavall, two great uncles, Ricky Tolin, Tony Scott, one great aunt, Diane Chapman, and a special friend, Josie Jones.

Survivors include his parents, Shawn (Kelly) Rounsavall, of Atmore, AL; maternal grandparents, Tim (Sonja) White, of Atmore, AL; maternal grandfather, Rodger Cravens, of Boise, Idaho, paternal grandparents, Nolan (Jerrie ’Sue) Kerr, of Silsbee, TX; three half-brothers, Hunter Ford, of Atmore, AL; Chaz Rounsavall, of Gulf Shores, AL; Aiden Rounsavall, of Semmes, AL; one half-sister, Berkley Rounsavall, of Semmes, AL; and other relatives.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at First Baptist Church Atmore, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with Dr. Kevin Garrett officiating.