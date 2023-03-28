Century’s Special Election For Two Council Seats Is Today
March 28, 2023
A special election for two seats on the Century town council is today.
The candidates are listed below in a sample ballot image.
- Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Century Town Hall.
- Photo and signature ID is required for all voters. If you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.
- Be sure to review your sample ballot prior in order to familiarize yourself with all of the contests and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to voters, and you can view your sample ballot online here.
- Remember to make only one selection in each contest on your ballot.
- If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered, e-mail soe@escambiavotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- Registration books closed on February 27. New registrations for this election may not be made at the polls.
- You may not return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your polling place on Election Day. It must be returned to the Elections Office or to an election official by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, it is requested that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be canceled.
- If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.
