Century Seeks About $13 Million To Fix Bridges, Rebuild Old CHS Gym. But The Gym May Be A Problem.

The town of Century is moving forward with applications for nearly $13 million in grants to renovate an old gym and to make bridge and drainage repairs. But there are several big “ifs” on the gym project.

A $10,015,000 grant award would be used to rebuild the old Century High School gymnasium for use as a multipurpose facility that could also serve as a hurricane or other disaster shelter. Century High closed over 25 years ago; the 16,500 square foot building was constructed in 1960.

Town consultant Robin Phillips, who in managing the grant submissions, said the gym is laden with asbestos and lead. It has been essentially abandoned for years, and is in poor condition. For those reasons, Phillips said an architect is recommending that the building be demolished and rebuilt.

And the biggest problem may be the fact that the Town of Century does not own the building; it is owned by Pensacola State College. Phillips said the college would either have to be a co-applicant for the grant, or transfer ownership to the town.

The town will also seek $2,862,137 in grant money to replace a failed bridge on Freedom Road that has been closed for three years, and make drainage improvements to two other bridges that suffered embankment erosion during Hurricane Sally.

In order to score higher on their grant applications, the town council voted this week to contribute up to $7,500 of town funds per project if the grants are received.

The funding, if awarded, would be from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Small Cities Hurricane Sally Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding. through the Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.