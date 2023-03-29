Century Man Charged With Hitting His Girlfriend With A Stick

A Century man has been charged with hitting his live-in girlfriend with a stick last December.

Jesse Lee Hall, 49, was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon domestic violence related.

The victim told deputies that she and Hall became involved in an argument before he placed his arm around her and said that he loved her. When she did not reciprocate his affection, he shoved her away, according to an arrest report. The victim said she went and hid in the woods.

When she thought it was safe and exited the woods, Hall shoved her to the ground then forced her to walk to their house, the report states, while threatening her with a one and a half inch thick stick in his hand.

“Hall grabbed her and hit her with the stick so hard that it took her breath away,” the report states.

Deputies were unable to locate Hall following the incident, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hall remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $10,000.