Celebration of Life Held At Pensacola Beach For 18-Year Old Kara Santorelli

A Celebration of Life took place early Saturday morning at Pensacola Beach for 18-year old Northview High School senior Kara Santorelli.

The sunrise was shrouded in fog as family, friends and classmates gathered to remember the life of the teen killed in head-on collision early the morning of March 17 on Highway 29 just south of Quintette Road.

She was an avid runner, running her first half marathon at age eight. During Saturday’s celebration, her numerous running medals were on display.

Flowers and flower petals were placed in the water’s edge by those in attendance as a final goodbye.

“We hold tight to beautiful memories that she had left with us. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit will continue to be in the hearts of her friends and classmates,” NHS said in a statement. “We also extend our condolences to her family, praying that they find comfort and strength in the midst of their grief.”

Kara worked at Jimmy’s Grill in Molino, which closed early Friday night and was closed through lunch on Saturday. A wreath (pictured above) hung on the front door of the popular restaurant in honor of Kara.

NorthEscambia.com photo and submitted photos, click to enlarge.