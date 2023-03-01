Catholic Church Plans New Community Center On Highway 29 In Cantonment

Plans have been filed with Escambia County Building Services for a new 23,000 square foot community center and possibly a future church on Highway 29.

The St. Jude and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Community Center would be located on 12.25 acres on Highway 29 at Pinoak Lane. A site plan shows 40 asphalt parking spaces and grass overflow parking, both with access from PinOak Lane. It also shows future plans for a church building and 46 additional parking spaces to complete a circular access to Cedar Tree Lane.

The site is not currently developed.

The plans must first go to the Escambia County Development Review Committee before reaching the building permit stage.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.