Canvassing Board Tests Voting Equipment Prior To Century Special Election

March 24, 2023

The Escambia County Canvassing Board met Thursday afternoon in Pensacola to make sure everything is ready prior to Tuesday’s special election in Century.

The canvassing board is County Judge Barry E. Dickson, Jr. serving as chairman, Supervisor of Elections David H. Stafford, and Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender.

The board and Escambia County Supervisor of Elections staff conducted logic and accuracy testing on the equipment that will be used at the Century Town Hall.

The canvassing board reviewed the opening tapes on the tabulation equipment (pictured above), reviewed the operations of ExpressVote equipment used to assist voters with disabilities (pictured first below), reviewed test results (second below) and elections staff tested the tabulation equipment (bottom photo).

In Tuesday’s special election for two council seats, Shelisa McCall faces Evelyn Webber for Seat 3, and Edward Hammond faces Alicia Johnson for Seat 4. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Century Town Hall.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 